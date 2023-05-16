Phillips was charged with a blown save against Minnesota on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over one inning.

Phillips got the call with Los Angeles up by a run in the top of the ninth frame, but he walked Carlos Correa with one out before allowing a game-tying double to Byron Buxton. He managed to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning, but the damage resulted in his first blown save of the campaign. Phillips has converted his other seven opportunities and has a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 16 innings overall.