Following seven sterling scoreless innings by starter Clayton Kershaw, Phillips was handed the ball in the eighth with Los Angeles clinging to a 1-0 lead. The right-hander issued a two-out walk and then saw another batter reach on a Chris Taylor error, but he was able to get out of the frame by inducing a Brendan Donovan lineout. In the ninth, manager Dave Roberts turned to Brusdar Graterol, who closed out the contest to pick up a save. Early in the campaign, Phillips looked to be the Dodgers reliever to roster in fantasy, as he picked up two saves in early April. It now appears that Graterol is the better option, as he's notched two saves over the past week. Los Angeles hasn't committed to either reliever as the full-time closer, so the situation remains fluid.