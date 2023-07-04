Phillips hit a batter but did not yield a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Phillips threw 14 pitches (nine strikes) in the outing, erasing the hit batsman with a double play before getting Bryan Reynolds to fly out. Phillips has put a runner on base in four of his last five appearances, but he's riding a 10.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 13. He's up to 12 saves, six holds, a 1.85 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB through 34 innings this season. Phillips remains in a committee situation, but he's pitched well enough to continue seeing save chances.