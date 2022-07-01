Phillips (2-3) pitched 1.1 perfect innings against San Diego on Thursday, striking out one batter and earning the win.

Phillips came on in the seventh inning and needed only eight pitches to retire the side in order. He stayed in to face Manny Machado in the top of the eighth and struck out the superstar before departing. The Dodgers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to untie the score and give Phillips his second win. The right-hander has been outstanding since the start of May, allowing only one run over 21 innings and posting a 23:7 K:BB over that span. He doesn't have any saves but has picked up seven holds during the campaign.