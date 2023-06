Phillips picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Colorado. He threw one-third of a scoreless inning.

Phillips entered with the bases loaded and two outs after Phil Bickford handed out three walks in the inning, but Phillips managed to retire his first batter and grab his 11th save of the campaign. After going over a month without logging a save, Phillips has logged four in the last week and looks to be the Dodgers preferred ninth-inning arm at the moment, ahead of Brusdar Graterol.