Phillips earned a hold with a scoreless eighth inning against the Mets on Tuesday. He allowed one hit and no walks and didn't strike out any batters.

Phillips has gotten two of Los Angeles' three saves this season, with the only other save going to Andre Jackson in a three-inning outing. However, Phillips was brought in to face the bottom of the order with the Dodgers holding a 3-0 lead in the eighth Tuesday. Meanwhile, Brusdar Graterol got the ninth inning, and though the save chance disappeared by the time he took the mound, it appeared he would have pitched even if the team hadn't tacked on two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Phillips is still the most likely Dodger to pick up a save, but Tuesday's decisions were a reminder that the team hasn't committed to a full-time closer and that Graterol is in the mix for opportunities as well.