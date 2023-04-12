Phillips was charged with three runs on three hits over an inning of relief in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Giants. He recorded all three of his outs via strikeout.

Over the weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports that Phillips will likely see more save chances than the team's other relievers. However, because Phillips hadn't pitched since April 6, the Dodgers chose to get him some work in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game while Los Angeles was facing a 2-0 deficit. Though he struck out three batters swinging in the appearance, Phillips gave up three extra-base hits in between the punchouts, including back-to-back home runs by David Villar and Brandon Crawford. Though Phillips damaged fantasy managers' ratios Tuesday, he should still have some leeway as the team's preferred option in closing situations after he had allowed just two baserunners through his first three innings of the season while converting both of his save chances.