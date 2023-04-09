Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Phillips will be given ninth-inning opportunities more often than the team's over relievers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

While Roberts didn't directly name Phillips the team's full-time closer, it certainly appears that the right-hander is in line for something close to that role. Phillips has earned two of Los Angeles' three saves so far, with the other being a three-inning save by Andre Jackson in a rout of Arizona. Brusdar Graterol -- among others -- could still see an occasional save chance, but for fantasy purposes, Phillips is the Dodgers reliever to roster. He's yet to give up a run while allowing only one baserunner through three innings this season.