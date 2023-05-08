Phillips struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Padres on Sunday.
Phillips needed just nine pitches to quickly finish the 5-2 win in the 10th inning. He's picked up a save in three straight appearances and has converted all five of his opportunities this season. Phillips lowered his ERA to 2.25 with a 16:3 K:BB through 12 frames.
More News
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Snares fourth save•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Secures third save•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Deployed in eighth inning again•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Back from paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Rejoining team in PIttsburgh•
-
Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Placed on paternity list•