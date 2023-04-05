Phillips retired two of the three batters he faced en route to notching his first save of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

With one out and runners on first and second in the top of the ninth, Phillips was summoned from the bullpen to put out the fire. Though he hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, Phillips coaxed a run-scoring sacrifice fly off the bat of Mike Moustakas and then induced a groundout by Charlie Blackmon to extinguish the threat. Phillips' save was the Dodgers' second of the season, and the first in a more traditional fashion after long reliever Andre Jackson picked up the team's first save by pitching three innings at the tail end of a 10-1 win over the Diamondbacks last weekend. Phillips looks like he'll be a part of a committee approach to closing situations, with Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia also being candidates to scoop up the occasional save chance.