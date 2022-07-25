Phillips (5-3) earned the win over San Francisco on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

The game was tied through six frames, and Phillips was brought in to handle the seventh. He allowed an inning-opening single but retired the next three batters to emerge unscathed. Phillips then found himself in line for the win as a result of the Dodgers scoring three times in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander continues to be a dominant presence in the team's bullpen -- since allowing two runs in his first appearance of the campaign, Phillips has posted a 1.18 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB over 38 innings while notching five wins, 11 holds and one save.