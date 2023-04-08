Phillips will not be available Friday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Phillips earned his second save of the season against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, but the right-hander will get the evening off for Friday's contest. Brusdar Graterol is available after missing Thursday's game with back tightness so he could be tasked with the save chance if necessary.
