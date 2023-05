Phillips picked up the save in Friday's 4-2 victory over San Diego. He allowed one hit while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter.

Phillips has been reliable all season, posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 14 innings. The right-hander has also yet to blow a save this year. The 28-year-old isn't elite, but he's a safe bet to get the job done whenever he enters the game.