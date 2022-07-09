Phillips (3-3) earned the win over the Cubs on Friday by pitching a perfect 10th inning.

After Los Angeles rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, Phillips was asked to keep the Cubs off the scoreboard in the 10th. He did so with relative ease, inducing three groundouts to retire the side on eight pitches. Phillips was then credited with the win as a result of Will Smith's walk-off single in the bottom of the frame. Phillips has gone 16 straight outings without allowing an earned run, surrendering just seven hits while posting a 17:4 K:BB in 15.2 innings over that span. He's been one of the team's most effective relievers this season, recording a 1.60 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 while picking up three wins and 10 holds over 33 appearances overall.