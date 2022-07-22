Phillips (4-3) earned the win over the Giants on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter in one inning.

Phillips entered in the eighth inning and struggled with his control, throwing only 12 of 23 pitches for strikes and issuing multiple walks for the first time this season. However, he managed to get out of the frame having allowed just one run, and he was awarded a victory when Los Angeles posted four runs in the bottom of the inning. Phillips has emerged as one of the team's most reliable relievers this season, complementing his four victories with one save and 11 holds while posting a 1.70 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB over 37 innings.