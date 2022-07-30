Phillips earned a hold against the Rockies on Friday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Julio Urias gave the Dodgers seven strong innings, and Phillips was summoned in the eighth as the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. Phillips struck out Ryan McMahon and Connor Joe to begin the frame before getting Brian Serven to pop out. The righty reliever has been impressive again in July, allowing just one run and three hits over 10 innings while posting a 12:3 K:BB. He's earned three wins, a save and five holds across his 11 appearances this month.