Phillips earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Phillips got the call with Los Angeles up by three runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, and the right-hander retired the side in order to notch his second save in three days. It's worth noting that Brusdar Graterol was unavailable due to a tight back, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, but manager Dave Roberts implied that he would have used Graterol in the eighth frame. It would be premature to label Phillips as the Dodgers' full-time closer, but he's earned both of the team's single-inning saves thus far and has has yet to allow a run through three innings this season.