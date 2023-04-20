Phillips was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
Phillips will be sidelined for at least Thursday's game against the Cubs but must return by Sunday's series finale. While not the exclusive closer, he has two saves and has worked a high-leverage role for the Dodgers this season. Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia are the primary options to serve in the closer role while Phillips is away from the team.
