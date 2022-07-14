Phillips earned the save over the Cardinals on Wednesday with a perfect inning that included one strikeout.

The Dodgers were down big through six frames, but they posted seven runs over the final three innings to take the lead. Manager Dave Roberts had used closer Craig Kimbrel to cover the eighth inning, so the skipper turned to Phillips in the ninth. The right-hander came through by retiring all three batters he faced on seven pitches for his second career save. The successful outing continued a dominant stretch for Philips -- since the start of May, he's allowed only one run over 26 innings while racking up two wins, 11 holds and Wednesday's save. He's posted a 28:7 K:BB during that span.