Phillips (6-3) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Phillips entered a tie game with two outs in the seventh inning and began his outing with a walk before notching a strikeout to end the frame. The right-hander allowed two more hitters to reach base in the eighth but used a timely double play to escape without allowing a run. He picked up the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring four times in the bottom of the frame. Phillips has been arguably the Dodgers' most effective reliever this season, posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB over 53.1 innings while registering six wins, two saves and 17 holds.