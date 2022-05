Phillips allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one batter over a scoreless inning to earn a hold Friday against the Phillies.

The right-hander was deployed in the eighth inning with the Dodgers hanging onto a three-run lead. He surrendered a leadoff bunt single and a two-out walk but got out of the frame without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. Phillips hasn't given up a run in any of his past six outings and has been unscored upon in 13 of his 15 overall appearances this season.