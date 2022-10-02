Phillips (7-3) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

Phillips got the eighth inning with the score tied 4-4 and worked around a two-out single and stolen base to keep the Rockies off the board. Los Angeles put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, reward Phillips with his seventh win. The right-hander continues to thrive as one of the league's most effective bullpen arms -- since June 1, he's posted a minuscule 0.42 ERA and 0.63 WHIP along with a 51:10 K:BB over 45 outings covering 43 innings.