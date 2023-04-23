Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday that Phillips (personal) will rejoin the team in Pittsburgh, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Phillips was placed on the paternity list by the Dodgers on Thursday. The right-hander should return to a high-leverage role with a good amount of save chances once he's back with the club.
