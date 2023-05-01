Phillips allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save over the Cardinals.

The Dodgers continue to deploy the "closer-by-committee" approach. Sunday was Phillips' first save opportunity since April 6 and he's now converted all three of his chances this season. Brusdar Graterol, who earned a save Saturday, recorded an out in the seventh inning Sunday. Phillips lowered his ERA to 2.70 with a 12:2 K:BB through 12 innings.