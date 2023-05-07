Phillips walked one and struck out three to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Phillips went six days between appearances, but he didn't have much rust. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to seven innings, and he has two saves and two holds in that span. He's part of the Dodgers' high-leverage mix, and it's important to note that Brusdar Graterol was deployed in the eighth inning, allowing a run while facing the top of the Padres' order. Phillips owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over 11 innings this season while picking up four saves and two holds.