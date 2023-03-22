Phillips is expected to be utilized by the Dodgers "in the most important situations" this season, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

That could be in save situations at times but also will often be earlier in games in a "fireman" role. The Dodgers do not plan on having a set closer to begin the season, but Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register has written that Brusdar Graterol and Daniel Hudson (knee) -- once healthy -- have the best shot to emerge at closer if the team eventually lands on one guy. The news hinders Phillips' outlook a bit for fantasy purposes, but it's a bullpen situation that's far from settled.