Varland will be selected to the Dodgers' major-league roster Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Varland was plucked away by the Brewers in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, but they designated him for assignment in May and he has pitched to a 2.16 ERA and 39:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City since being returned to the Dodgers' system. The 26-year-old right-hander figures to fill a middle relief role for Los Angeles.