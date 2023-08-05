Martinez (hamstring) drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk in Friday's 10-5 win against the Padres.

Before Friday, Martinez hadn't appeared in a game since exiting early in Sunday's contest against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness. The veteran slugger was able to avoid a trip to the injured list and collected a walk with the bases full in the eighth inning Friday to notch an RBI, though he was immediately pulled for a pinch runner. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Martinez is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday against San Diego.