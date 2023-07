Martinez (hamstring) should be available off the bench to hit Monday against the Blue Jays, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Martinez isn't in the starting nine Monday due to tightness in his left hamstring, but he's expected to return to action Tuesday. Skipper Dave Roberts indicated before the first game of the series that Martinez might also be able to pinch hit if needed. The team will likely have another update on the slugger's status prior to Tuesday's clash.