Martinez (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Martinez made an appearance as a pinch hitter Friday and is now ready to return to DH duties after battling renewed left hamstring tightness throughout the week. It's great that he was able to avoid the injured list, but Martinez could always get additional maintenance down the stretch as the Dodgers prepare for the postseason. The 35-year-old is in the midst of a resurgent campaign with a .260/.311/.562 line and 25 homers in 86 games.