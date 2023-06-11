Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-0 rout of the Phillies.

Martinez provided the icing on the cake of the blowout, giving Los Angeles a nine-run cushion with his three-run shot in the seventh inning. The veteran has been on an extra-base-hit spree since returning from a stint on the injured list May 12, as 20 of his 31 knocks have gone for extra bases during that span. Over the 26-game stretch, he's slashing, .295/.319/.714 with eight doubles, 12 homers, 32 RBI and 18 runs scored.