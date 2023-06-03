Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Friday's 8-4 win against the Yankees.

Martinez cracked a 413-foor solo shot to center field in the third inning for his 13th homer of the season over 166 at-bats. That's just three short of his total with Boston last year in 533 at-bats. The veteran has been particularly hot of late, going deep in four of his past five games and belting eight long balls across his past 12 contests. He also has 19 RBI and a .388/.396/.939 slash during the 12-game stretch.