Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Wednesday's game that Martinez (back) could be available off the bench against the Pirates but it will depend on how he's feeling after pregame activities, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martinez is sitting out a second consecutive game while dealing with back tightness. If the veteran designated hitter isn't able to get into the lineup off the bench against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, there's a very good chance he is back in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.