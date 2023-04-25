Martinez experienced back tightness following Monday's win over the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Martinez's back tightness is part of the reason why he isn't starting Tuesday against Pittsburgh. The team will keep an eye on him, but the concern level seems relatively low.
