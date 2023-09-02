Martinez (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and is expected to return to the major-league Dodgers on Sept. 8 against Washington, MLB.com reports.

Martinez has been on the injured list since Aug. 22 but appears to be making progress toward a return. The veteran slugger is slated to play in a simulated game Saturday ahead of kicking off a rehab stint Sunday. If all goes well, Martinez will return to the big club for the first game of next weekend's three-game set in Washington and will likely resume duties as Los Angeles' regular DH.