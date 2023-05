Martinez went 4-for-5 with two solo homers and three runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Martinez went deep to get the Dodgers on the board in the second inning and later clocked another homer in the seventh. It was his first multi-hit game since he collected four hits April 18. Martinez has three home runs in his last three games, giving him eight for the year with a .264/.310/.566 slash line through 142 plate appearances.