The Dodgers placed Martinez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left groin tightness, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

This groin/hamstring tightness has been a lingering issue for Martinez throughout the second half of the 2023 campaign and he will now take an extended period off for rest and treatment. When healthy this season, the veteran designated hitter has posted an .856 OPS with 25 home runs and 78 RBI across 92 games for Los Angeles. Michael Busch has been called up in a corresponding roster move.