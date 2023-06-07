Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Martinez kicked off the fourth with a solo homer to left and tacked on an additional RBI with a sacrifice fly. Dating back to May 15, the 35-year-old has notched a hit in 18-of-19 games and is slashing .321/.333/.769 with 10 homers, 25 RBI and 15 runs scored over that span. He sits at 15 home runs and 43 RBI through 45 games this season after having just 16 homers and 62 RBI in 139 games for Boston a season ago. It's unlikely he sustains his recent pace at the plate, but Martinez has certainly looked comfortable in his first year as a Dodger thus far.