Martinez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Martinez extended his hitting streak to 14 games with his seventh-inning blast. He's batting .333 (20-for-60) in that span, and he's gone deep in three straight games and five of his last eight. The designated hitter's surge has him up to a .277/.312/.610 slash line with 12 long balls, 39 RBI, 25 runs scored and 13 doubles through 40 contests this season. He remains a fixture in the heart of the Dodgers' potent lineup.