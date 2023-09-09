Martinez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over the Nationals.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day, Martinez wasted little time proving he was fully recovered from his groin injury as he drove a MacKenzie Gore slider over the fence in right-center field for a two-run shot in the first inning. It's his first long ball since July 25 and 26th of the season, and the 36-year-old DH might have enough time left on the calendar to reach 30 homers for the first time since 2019.