Martinez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Martinez's power binge continues -- he's homered seven times over his last 11 contests to get to 33 long balls for the season. His blast Friday gave the Dodgers some added insurance in the sixth inning. The designated hitter is hitting .400 (16-for-40) during his surge, a stretch that has raised his batting average on the year from .261 to .274 and his OPS from .852 to .906. He's added 103 RBI, 61 runs scored, 27 doubles, a stolen base and two triples through 111 contests.