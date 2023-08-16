Martinez (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Martinez has been bothered by lingering hamstring discomfort over the last week-plus. He was solid Tuesday, providing the go-ahead knock to spark the Dodgers' sixth-inning rally. The veteran designated hitter is at a .259/.311/.557 slash line with 25 home runs, 77 RBI, 49 runs scored, 23 doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 89 contests this season. Assuming he can avoid further setbacks, he can be penciled into the heart of the Dodgers' order going forward.