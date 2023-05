Martinez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Martinez's first-inning blast was ultimately all the offense the Dodgers needed in the win. He's gone 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over two games since he returned from a back injury that cost him nearly three weeks. The designated hitter is slashing a decent .253/.311/.547 with five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples through 25 contests.