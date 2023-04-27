Martinez (back) remains out of the Dodgers' lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's the third straight start he's missed due to back tightness. Martinez is considered day-to-day and will hope to be back in action Friday when the Dodgers return home to host the Cardinals. David Peralta is serving as the designated hitter Thursday, with Trayce Thompson in left field.