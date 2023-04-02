Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Arizona.
Martinez got his third straight start at DH and slotted into the No. 3 spot in the order with Will Smith getting a night off. The veteran enjoyed his best game of the season thus far, knocking his first two extra-base hits, including a 409-foot solo homer in the seventh inning. Martinez has gone 3-for-11 with a pair of RBI and five strikeouts through his first three games of the campaign.
