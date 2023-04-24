Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 victory versus the Cubs.
Martinez gave the Dodgers some breathing room with his 401-foot solo shot in the sixth inning that made the score 5-3. The veteran has four homers on the campaign, three of which have come over his past six games. Martinez also has nine doubles and two triples, putting him atop the NL leaderboard with 15 extra-base hits this season.
