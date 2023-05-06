Martinez (back) took swings in a batting cage Friday and is expected to return during next week's series against Milwaukee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This was the first time that Martinez has hit in the cage since injuring his back against the Cubs on April 24. The veteran also did some running Friday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, and the progress has him in line to return against the Brewers during the three-game series that starts Monday. Manager Dave Roberts said that Martinez is unlikely to play Monday, so May 9 appears to be the soonest that the slugger will appear in the lineup.