Martinez went 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Martinez has now logged a hit in 12 straight games, going 18-for-53 with five homers in that span. The 35-year-old veteran has had an incredible month of May, batting .313 with six homers. Martinez boosted his slash line to .276/.315/.586 with eight homers and 33 RBI through 165 plate appearances this season.