Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Martinez opened the scoring with a second-inning solo shot, popped a three-run blast an inning later and tacked on the Dodgers' last run with an RBI single in the seventh. He's gone 13-for-36 (.361) over nine contests since he returned from a groin/hamstring issue that sent him to the injured list in August. The designated hitter is slashing .266/.318/.556 with 28 homers, 91 RBI, 55 runs scored and a stolen base through 101 contests overall.