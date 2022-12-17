Martinez agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Passan notes that the move to Los Angeles reunites Martinez with hitting coach Robert Von Scoyoc, who was "wildly influential" in Martinez's rise from washout with Houston to star slugger. Martinez was a four-time All-Star with Boston, but his over-the-fence power took a step backward last year (16 home runs) and the Red Sox declined to extend him the qualifying offer for 2023. He played exclusively as a DH last year and figures to be the Dodgers' new primary designated hitter and cleanup man.